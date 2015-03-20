By Bill Berkrot
| March 20
March 20 An experimental drug from Biogen Idec
became the first Alzheimer's treatment to significantly slow
cognitive decline and reduce what is believed to be
brain-destroying plaque in patients with early and mild forms of
the disease, according to a small study likely to reignite hopes
of a treatment.
Alzheimer's is expected to strike as many as 75 million
people worldwide by 2030 without effective treatments, likely
costing billions of dollars year in care. A successful treatment
would pay some of the richest rewards in medicine.
Biogen is entering a field littered with expensive
failures from such players as Pfizer Inc and Eli Lilly
and Co.
The 166-patient trial of the Biogen drug, aducanumab, tested
four groups who each received a different dose against a fifth
group who received a placebo.
The treatment led to reductions in brain amyloid, a type of
plaque believed to play a key role in the development of
Alzheimer's symptoms, according to interim data presented at a
medical meeting in Nice, France, on Friday. The plaque reduction
was more pronounced as the dose of the drug increased and over
time.
It marks the first time an experimental drug demonstrated
both a statistically significant reduction in amyloid plaque and
a slowing of clinical impairment in patients with mild disease,
said Alfred Sandrock, Biogen's chief medical officer.
"It's a bigger treatment effect than we had hoped for,"
Sandrock said.
Biogen will begin enrolling patients later this year for a
large Phase III trial that could be used to seek approval of its
drug.
Biogen said it increased its chances of success by carefully
screening patients to exclude those with other forms of dementia
misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's, and by testing only those early in
the disease.
"We imaged every patient coming into study, so we knew that
every patient had Alzheimer's disease and plaque," Biogen Chief
Executive George Scangos said in an interview. "It's hard to
think of a reason why these data are not representative of the
actual activity of the drug."
HIGHER DOSES SHOW GREATER EFFECT
Safety and tolerability was considered acceptable, the
company said. There was a big jump in the incidence of
amyloid-related imaging abnormalities-edema (ARIA-E), or water
surrounding brain tissue, at the two higher doses among patients
with a gene associated with the highest risk for developing
Alzheimer's. These highest-risk patients also dropped out of the
trial at a higher rate. Most of the ARIA-E was asymptomatic or
mild and resolved over time, Sandrock said.
Using imaging to measure amyloid in six regions of the
brain, researchers found plaque levels were virtually unchanged
at 26 and 54 weeks into the study for the placebo group.
Patients who received either 3 milligrams per kilogram of
weight, 6 mg/kg or 10 mg/kg of aducanumab showed a significant
and dose-dependent increase in plaque reduction at 26 weeks.
There was an even greater reduction in plaque for patients at
the 3 mg and 10 mg doses when they were tested at 54 weeks.
Data for those in the 6 mg arm was not available at 54 weeks
because that group started later. A fourth group of patients who
received a 1 mg dose were not helped by the drug.
The trial also used two measures to test cognition: a
questionnaire with a 30-point scale to test mental acuity and an
18-point Clinical Dementia Rating scale that also tests for loss
of ability to function.
On the first test, placebo patients worsened by 3.14 points
after one year versus significantly smaller declines for
patients receiving aducanumab 3 mg and 10 mg, of 0.75 and 0.58
points, respectively.
On the second scale, the placebo group worsened by 2.04
points at one year. While the scores were better for all the
drug groups, only the 10 mg dose reached statistical
significance, with a decline of 0.59 points. The 6 mg dose could
still show a significant slowing on both scales when more data
becomes available.
