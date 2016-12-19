Dec 19 Biogen Inc, the U.S. drug maker focused on neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases, is set to appoint its chief commercial officer, Michel Vounatsos, as its new chief executive officer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Biogen could announce that Vounatsos will succeed CEO George Scangos as early as this week, the people said on Monday, asking not to be identified because the matter is not yet public. Biogen offered no immediate comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)