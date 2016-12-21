(Repeats story published Tuesday with no changes)
By Bill Berkrot and Carl O'Donnell
NEW YORK Dec 21 The surprise selection of
Michel Vounatsos to run Biogen Inc signals a shift
toward a more commercial management focus after years of
targeting ambitious scientific gains, and likely keeps the U.S.
biotech in play as a takeover target.
Vounatsos joined Biogen as chief commercial officer in April
after 20 years leading various commercial operations at Merck &
Co. Three months later, Biogen CEO George Scangos said
he would step down, initiating a search for his successor that
concluded with Monday's announcement that Vounatsos would take
the helm Jan. 6.
Biogen shares rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday as
investors viewed the choice of an internal CEO candidate as
keeping alive a potential takeover of the company.
Biogen has been subject of takeover speculation since
August, when the Wall Street Journal reported it had received
early stage overtures from several bidders, including Allergan
Plc and Merck.
"The same strategic value of the assets are still there and
the company is the same as it was last week. They still have the
theoretical potential of being a target for players like Merck
or Pfizer," RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee
said.
While Biogen is still focused on producing treatments for
devastating illnesses with few treatments, including Alzheimer's
and Parkinson's, Vounatsos is being tasked with a more careful
approach to how the company spends on development, and to make
the most out of its existing flagship portfolio of multiple
sclerosis treatments.
Vounatsos stressed this goal during a call with Wall Street
analysts on Tuesday, saying "we will not leave a stone unturned
in order to continue to grow this franchise."
After several years of impressive share price and earnings
growth under Scangos, Biogen hit a major bump in the road in mid
2015, when its most important growth driver, the oral MS drug
Tecfidera, badly missed sales estimates. That forced the company
to lower its earnings forecasts and subsequently announce a
reorganization and spin-off of its hemophilia business.
Slowing growth of its MS drugs and fears of potential U.S.
curbs on drug pricing that hit the entire biotech sector put
additional pressure on Biogen shares.
Vounatsos said he would be assessing company execution and
resource allocation decisions and let Wall Street know in the
first half of 2017 whether he will "validate or slightly alter
the path forward."
Cowen and Co analyst Eric Schmidt said many people had
assumed Biogen would choose another leader with a scientific
pedigree to maintain its traditional culture.
Scangos, a scientist by trade, went on to head research for
Bayer AG's pharmaceutical division and led its
biotechnology unit before becoming CEO of a discovery stage
biotech Exelixis Inc.
"The board seems to be of the opinion that Biogen has
matured into a complex commercial organization, and that
protecting and growing the company's $11 billion revenue base is
now the most important priority," Schmidt said.
THE CONTENDERS
Speculation about internal CEO candidates had centered on
two highly regarded executives with longer Biogen tenure - Chief
Financial Officer Paul Clancy and Chief Medical Officer Al
Sandrock.
Some investors were hoping to see an outside candidate
chosen to bring a fresh perspective to the company, although
that would also likely send a clear message that Biogen intended
to remain independent.
"Many investors were looking for more of a deal-oriented CEO
or an external executive who has already been in a CEO role,"
Barclays analyst Geoff Meacham said in a note, calling Vounatsos
"a safe choice."
Vounatsos said he would be looking for deals to help fill
out all stages of the drug development pipeline.
While he has yet to oversee a major new drug launch at
Biogen, typically the best way to judge performance of a chief
commercial officer, one is in the offing.
Biogen is widely expected to get U.S. approval in coming
months for the first drug that would treat spinal muscular
atrophy, the leading genetic cause of death in infants.
The drug, Spinraza, is seen as a breakthrough therapy and
forecast to become a multibillion-dollar product if approved for
all SMA patients.
And then there is aducanumab, the experimental Alzheimer's
disease drug considered potentially the most valuable pipeline
asset in biotechnology, and one that highlights Biogen's current
very high-risk, very high-reward strategy.
The drug has shown early promise. But it is at least a few
years from reaching the market and could well fail, as over 100
previous attempts to develop an effective Alzheimer's treatment
have already.
If it succeeds Biogen, or any company that buys Biogen, will
own one of the great cash cows in pharmaceutical history.
