BRIEF-Freeport-McMoran reports Q4 and year ended Dec 31, 2016 results
* Freeport-McMoran reports fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 results
Dec 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it has approved Biogen Inc's drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy, the leading genetic cause of death in infants.
The drug, nusinersen, which was discovered by Ionis Pharmaceuticals and licensed to Biogen, will be sold under the brand name Spinraza.
It is the first FDA-approved medicine for spinal muscular atrophy, a devastating disease that affects about one in 10,000 live births. The agency approved it for use across the full range of patients with the disease. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York)
* Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma
* Abbvie initiates phase 2 clinical trial programs for ABBV-8e12, an investigational anti-tau antibody, in early alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy