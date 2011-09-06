* Biogen acquires full control of ventures with Dompe
* Joint ventures are in Italy and Switzerland
BOSTON, Sept. 6 Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) said
on Tuesday it has taken control of two joint ventures it has
with Italian biotechnology company Dompe Group to sell Biogen's
multiple sclerosis drugs Avonex and Tysabri.
Biogen, based in Weston, Massachusetts, said the
transaction gives it a direct commercial presence in 29
countries. The new affiliate offices -- one in Italy, one in
Switzerland -- will be renamed Biogen Idec Italia and Biogen
Idec Switzerland.
Biogen did not reveal terms of the agreement, saying only
that it would acquire 100 percent of Dompe's shares in the
joint ventures, and that the companies have agreed to the
assignment of certain outstanding credits held by the Italian
joint venture.
Dompe and Biogen each held a 50 percent stake in the
ventures.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Derek Caney)