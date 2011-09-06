* Biogen acquires full control of ventures with Dompe

* Joint ventures are in Italy and Switzerland

BOSTON, Sept. 6 Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) said on Tuesday it has taken control of two joint ventures it has with Italian biotechnology company Dompe Group to sell Biogen's multiple sclerosis drugs Avonex and Tysabri.

Biogen, based in Weston, Massachusetts, said the transaction gives it a direct commercial presence in 29 countries. The new affiliate offices -- one in Italy, one in Switzerland -- will be renamed Biogen Idec Italia and Biogen Idec Switzerland.

Biogen did not reveal terms of the agreement, saying only that it would acquire 100 percent of Dompe's shares in the joint ventures, and that the companies have agreed to the assignment of certain outstanding credits held by the Italian joint venture.

Dompe and Biogen each held a 50 percent stake in the ventures. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Derek Caney)