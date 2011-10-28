* Non-GAAP EPS $1.61/shr vs $1.53/shr view
* Revenue up 11 pct at $1.31 bln vs $1.27 bln view
* Tysabri sales up 28 pct to $393 mln
* Shares rise as much as 2.5 pct
By Toni Clarke
Oct 28 Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) posted
higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Friday, boosted
by increased sales of its multiple sclerosis drugs. The
company's shares rose as much as 2.5 percent.
Net income rose nearly 39 percent to $352 million, or $1.43
a share, from $254 million, or $1.05 a share a year ago.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $1.31 billion.
Global sales of its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri, which
Biogen sells in partnership with Irish drugmaker Elan Corp Plc
ELN.I ELN.N, rose 28 percent to $393 million. The figure
was in line with analyst expectations.
Excluding one-time items, Biogen earned $1.61 a share.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.53 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. They expected revenue of
$1.27 billion.
The Weston, Massachusetts-based company did not raise its
full-year earnings per share forecast but said it expects
revenue growth to be in the mid-single-digit range. Previously
it said it expected revenue growth in the low-to-mid single
digit range.
"Overall a solid quarter," said Mark Schoenebaum, an
analyst at ISI Group.
Sales of its multiple sclerosis drug Avonex rose a
higher-than-expected 6 percent to $682 million, driven by
strong sales outside the United States.
Biogen derived $266 million in sales from the cancer drug
Rituxan, which it sells as part of a joint venture. That
represented a 3 percent increase from the previous year.
Tysabri is widely considered the most effective multiple
sclerosis drug, but sales have been crimped because it can
cause a deadly brain infection known as progressive multifocal
leukoencephalopathy, or PML.
Biogen has been developing a test to screen patients for
the presence of JC virus, which is believed to cause PML.
The company said that as of the end of September, about
63,500 patients were taking Tysabri either in a clinical or
commercial setting worldwide.
Investors now are focusing on Biogen's experimental MS drug
BG-12. On Wednesday the company reported positive data from the
second of two late-stage clinical trials of the drug. Some
experts say that if approved, it could become the world's
leading MS treatment.
The company plans to file for approval of BG-12 in the
first half of 2012.
George Scangos, the company's chief executive officer, said
the company is now positioned to serve a wide population of
multiple sclerosis patients. Avonex, which has been on the
market for some 15 years, is a considered a relatively safe and
known quantity. Tysabri meets the needs of patients with more
aggressive disease who require greatest efficacy, and BG-12
could take a leading position in the market for oral drugs,
which are more convenient than most MS drugs, which are
injectables.
"I think by having a variety of products like that for
patients with different needs, different concerns, we can
really maximize the total market share that we have."
Biogen, which had nearly $3 billion in cash and marketable
securities at the end of September, said it plans to be
"disciplined" in how it uses it but is examining options.
On Thursday it said it would pay $36 million in cash and
purchase $9 million shares of Portola Pharmaceutical Inc, which
is developing treatments for a number of autoimmune and
inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus.
On a conference call with investors, company executives
said that while the company plans to acquire assets from
outside the company, it will focus on early stage products.
Biogen shares were up 1.9 percent at $120.03 on Friday
morning on the Nasdaq, off an earlier high at $120.66.
