Dec 2 Biogen Idec Inc's research chief on Tuesday said the company was planning a late-stage trial of its experimental treatment for Alzheimer's disease after the drug cut brain plaque levels and improved cognition in a small early-stage study.

Shares of Biogen were up 6.8 percent in morning trading on the Nasdaq.

Douglas Williams said at the Deutsche Bank BioFEST conference that encouraging data was seen in a Phase 1b trial of its BIIB037 drug. The medicine was tested in patients with mild symptoms of the progressive neurological disease, or in patients who did not yet have apparent symptoms but had other possible signs of Alzheimer's.

"We are preparing to implement a Phase III study in early Alzheimer's as soon as we can," a company spokeswoman said after Williams' presentation. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)