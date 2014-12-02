(Adds details on Biogen drug, other treatments)
By Ransdell Pierson
Dec 2 Biogen Idec Inc's research chief
on Tuesday said the company is planning a late-stage trial of
its experimental treatment for Alzheimer's disease after the
drug cut brain plaque levels and significantly improved
cognition in a small early-stage study.
Shares of Biogen, whose main drugs treat multiple sclerosis,
were up 6 percent in midday trading on the Nasdaq.
Douglas Williams, speaking at the Deutsche Bank BioFEST
conference, said the encouraging data was seen in a Phase 1b
trial of its BIIB037 drug. It was tested in patients with mild
symptoms of the progressive neurological disease, or in those
who did not yet have apparent symptoms but had other possible
signs of Alzheimer's.
The medicine, like many other experimental Alzheimer's drugs
that have failed in studies or are continuing to be tested,
blocks beta amyloid, a protein that plays a key role in the
buildup of toxic plaques in the brain that are considered a
hallmark of Alzheimer's.
"We are preparing to implement a Phase III study in early
Alzheimer's as soon as we can," company spokeswoman Kate
Niazi-Sai said after Williams' presentation.
The most significant side effects seen with BIIB037 were
signs of possible brain swelling and tiny hemorrhages, which the
company described as "largely mild to moderate, and
self-resolving."
Brain swelling has been a recurrent issue with experimental
anti-amyloid Alzheimer's drugs, including with bapineuzumab from
Pfizer Inc and solanezumab from Eli Lilly and Co
. It has also been closely associated with an
experimental class of drugs called gamma secretase inhibitors
that have largely been abandoned.
Pfizer and its partner Johnson & Johnson
discontinued bapineuzumab after it failed in big late-stage
trials to significantly improve cognition in patients with mild
to moderate Alzheimer's. But Lilly continues to test
solananezumab in patients with mild Alzheimer's.
One of the biggest hopes for patients is another class of
Alzheimer's drugs called BACE inhibitors. They block an enzyme
called beta secretase which plays a key role in production of
beta amyloid. Eli Lilly, Merck & Co are considered
furthest along in testing such drugs.
As many as 5 million people in the United States and 36
million globally are believed to have Alzheimer's, the most
common form of dementia. The U.S. figure for people 65 or older
may triple by 2050 as the population ages, according to the
Alzheimer's Association.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Marguerita Choy)