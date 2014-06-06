WASHINGTON, June 6 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has approved Biogen Idec Inc's long-lasting hemophilia A drug, Eloctate, adding another product to the company's nascent portfolio of drugs for non-malignant blood disorders.

Hemophilia A is a rare, inherited blood clotting disorder that can lead to prolonged bleeding, bruising and joint and tissue damage. It is caused by deficient levels in the body of factor VIII, a protein needed to clot the blood.

The FDA's ruling follows its approval in March of Biogen's hemophilia B treatment, Alprolix. Biogen developed both drugs with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB and expects the products to form the basis of a new non-malignant blood disorder portfolio. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)