WASHINGTON, June 6 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Friday it has approved Biogen Idec Inc's
long-lasting hemophilia A drug, Eloctate, adding
another product to the company's nascent portfolio of drugs for
non-malignant blood disorders.
Hemophilia A is a rare, inherited blood clotting disorder
that can lead to prolonged bleeding, bruising and joint and
tissue damage. It is caused by deficient levels in the body of
factor VIII, a protein needed to clot the blood.
The FDA's ruling follows its approval in March of Biogen's
hemophilia B treatment, Alprolix. Biogen developed both drugs
with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB and expects the
products to form the basis of a new non-malignant blood disorder
portfolio.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)