Jan 29 Biogen Idec Inc on Thursday
reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on strong
demand for its oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera and issued
a forecast for 2015 earnings far higher than Wall Street
forecasts.
Tecfidera sales showed little sign of slowing after falling
short of analysts' estimates for the first time in the previous
quarter. The company reported fourth-quarter Tecfidera sales of
$916 million, easily topping Wall Street projections of about
$880 million.
For 2015, Biogen sees adjusted earnings of $16.60 to $17 per
share compared with analysts' estimates for $16.37 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The U.S. biotechnology company posted a net profit of $883
million, or $3.74 per share, compared with a profit of $457.3
million, or $1.92 per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Biogen earned $4.09 per share. Analysts on
average expected $3.78 per share.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $2.64 billion, matching Wall
Street expectations.
