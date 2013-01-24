* Peg-Avonex shown safe and effective
* Drug designed to reduce interferon dosing schedules
* Analysts have modest expectations for product
Jan 24 Biogen Idec Inc said on Thursday
that a late-stage clinical trial of an experimental multiple
sclerosis treatment showed it to be safe and effective in
cutting the annual rate of relapse in patients with the
autoimmune disease.
The injectable treatment, peginterferon beta-1a, is designed
to reduce the dosing schedule typical of standard interferon
drugs such as Biogen's own Avonex, which in general are dosed at
least once a week, as it is designed to last longer in the body.
Biogen said the results "support peginterferon beta-1a as a
potential treatment dosed every two weeks or every four weeks
for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis."
The company said fewer patients relapsed on an every
two-week dosing schedule than those on an every four-week
schedule in the trial. The study included more than 1,500
patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.
Both schedules of use worked at about the same rate to
reduce the progression of disability with MS, an autoimmune
disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, the company
said.
Still, analysts are mainly focused on another multiple
sclerosis drug in development by Biogen, BG-12, a pill that some
expect could become the leading treatment for the disease.
David Ferreiro, an analyst at Oppenheimer, said in a
research report that he expects peak sales of the new drug,
often referred to as Peg-Avonex, of around $830 million a year.
"We see the drug's convenience benefit as modest and expect
a diminishing injectables market in the advent of BG-12, an oral
with stronger efficacy than injectables," he said.
Biogen said it plans to submit the drug for approval in 2013
and Mark Schoenebaum, a research analyst at ISI Group, said in a
note that he expects approval in 2014.
"This product -- even at every 2 weeks dosing - is fully
owned by Biogen and should help the company retain share in a
class of drugs (interferons) that will surely contract
meaningfully over the next decade," he said.
Biogen's shares rose 1.5 percent to $145.71 in midday
trading on Nasdaq.
