* Final DEFINE results consistent with initial data
* Results presented on Friday at ECTRIMS
* Investors now eye second trial, CONFIRM
By Toni Clarke
Oct 21 Full data from a late-stage clinical
trial of Biogen Idec Inc's (BIIB.O) experimental multiple
sclerosis drug, BG-12, showed robust results across multiple
measures.
Earlier this year the company released initial data from a
Phase III trial known as DEFINE that showed the drug, when
given twice a day, cut the annualized relapse rate by 53
percent at two years compared with placebo, and cut the rate of
disability progression by 38 percent.
Full data from the trial of 1,237 patients was presented on
Friday at a meeting of the European Committee for Treatment and
Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) showed the drug
reduced the risk of relapse by 49 percent in patients who took
the drug twice a day and 50 percent in patients who took it
three times a day.
"BG-12 may be a valuable treatment option for MS patients,
combining strong efficacy, a favorable safety profile and oral
administration," said Dr. Ralf Gold, a trial investigator and
professor at St. Josef-Hospital/Ruhr-University in Bochum,
Germany. "Preclinical research has shown that BG-12 has
anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects."
Gold said that if the clinical responses seen in DEFINE are
replicated later this year in a second late-stage trial known
as CONFIRM, then "BG-12 has the potential to provide a new
approach to treating MS and be an important step forward for
patients."
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans showed that at two
years, patients receiving BG-12 experienced significant
reduction in the number of brain lesions compared to patients
on placebo.
Adverse reactions were reported by about 95 percent of
patients, whether in the placebo group or treatment group. The
most frequently reported events were flushing, MS relapse,
nasopharyngitis, headache, diarrhea and fatigue. There were no
deaths related to study treatment. There was no increase in
infections, serious infections, opportunistic infections or
malignancies, data showed.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke, editing by Bernard Orr)