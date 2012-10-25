Oct 25 Biogen Idec Inc on Thursday
reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on increased
sales of its drugs for multiple sclerosis and cancer, and the
U.S. biotechnology company raised its full-year earnings
forecast.
Biogen posted a net profit of $398 million, or $1.67 per
share, compared with a profit of $354 million, or $1.43 per
share, a year ago. Excluding one-time items, the company earned
$1.91 per share.
Analysts on average had expected $1.60, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Biogen said it now expects 2012 earnings of $6.40 per share
to $6.50 per share, excluding items, up from its prior view of
earnings above $6.20.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)