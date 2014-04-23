April 23 Biogen Idec Inc on Wednesday
reported a higher first-quarter profit as sales of its new
Tecfidera multiple sclerosis drug extended its run of eclipsing
Wall Street sales forecasts.
The oral medicine racked up sales of $506 million for the
quarter, easily toping analysts' expectations of about $440
million and the previous quarter's sales of $398 million.
The U.S. biotechnology company reported net income of $479.9
million, or $2.02 per share, compared with $426.7 million, or
$1.79 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Biogen said it had earned $2.47
per share.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)