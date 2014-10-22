(Adds PML background, updates shares)
By Bill Berkrot
Oct 22 Biogen Idec Inc said on
Wednesday sales of its big-selling new multiple sclerosis drug
Tecfidera fell short of Wall Street's lofty expectations, and
the company confirmed a serious brain infection in a patient who
took the oral medication, sending its shares 7 percent lower.
Biogen reported the first case of progressive multifocal
leukoencephalopathy (PML) in a Tecfidera patient, who had been
part of a clinical trial and was taking the drug for 4-1/2
years.
The patient, who died of pneumonia, had been suffering
severe lymphopenia, a low white blood cell condition, for more
than three years, which Biogen said was a risk factor for
developing PML.
Biogen, which has notified health regulators of the PML
case, said 100,000 patients have taken Tecfidera.
The drug, which has far exceeded expectations since its
March 2013 U.S. approval, had sales of $787 million in the third
quarter. Analysts, who in previous quarters had watched
Tecfidera sail past their sales estimates, were looking for
about $800 million.
"We've always expected that Tecfidera's growth rate would
moderate over time," Tony Kingsley, Biogen's head of commercial
operations, said on a conference call.
Shares of the U.S. biotechnology company fell $22.55 to
$304.21 on Nasdaq at mid-afternoon.
While Tecfidera has had a clean safety record throughout its
clinical trials and commercial use, PML has long been a concern
associated with long-term treatment of MS drugs.
Biogen's injectable MS drug Tysabri was pulled from the
market in February of 2005 after three cases of the rare brain
infection - two of them fatal - were reported among users.
U.S. health regulators allowed it back on the market with
certain restrictions in June 2006 after campaigning by patients
who felt the medicine was so effective they were willing to take
on the PML risk.
"We think the risk/benefit is clearly still in favor of
using Tecfidera for nearly all patients," said RBC Capital
Markets analyst Michael Yee.
Biogen reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and
raised its full-year earnings forecast, primarily on lower
business development and research and development spending
expectations.
It now estimates 2014 earnings per share of $13.45 to
$13.55, up from its previous forecast of $12.90 to $13.10,
excluding items.
"For a company that's been beating and crushing numbers,
it's hard to see people getting terribly excited about this,"
Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges said. "You have to
wonder if this is the new normal for Biogen or whether they can
resume that spectacular growth."
Biogen's net profit jumped to $856.1 million, or $3.62 per
share, from $487.6 million, or $2.05 per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Biogen earned $3.80 per share, exceeding
analysts' average expectations by 34 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 37 percent to $2.5 billion, roughly in line
with estimates of $2.48 billion.
Tysabri had sales of $501 million, beating analyst
expectations of about $485 million.
The company's interferon-based MS drugs, Avonex and new
longer-acting Plegridy, had combined sales of $745 million,
missing Wall Street estimates of about $767 million.
Avonex has lost market share to Tecfidera. Biogen said 40
percent of patients switching MS treatments have chosen
Tecfidera.
"With all of their MS products you have to wonder is there
enough incremental revenue to support continued growth or are
they just cannibalizing the rest of their franchise every time
they launch a new product," Porges said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe, Chizu Nomiyama, Paul Simao and Richard Chang)