BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Biogen Inc's quarterly sales rose 6.7 percent, helped by growing demand for its key oral multiple sclerosis (MS) drug, Tecfidera.
Net income attributable to the U.S. biotechnology company rose to $970.9 million, or $4.43 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $822.5 million, or $3.49 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.79 per share.
Total revenue rose to $2.73 billion from $2.56 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7