July 21 Biogen Inc said on Thursday Chief Executive George Scangos will leave the U.S. drugmaker in the coming months and that its board approved a $5 billion share repurchase program.

The company said total revenue rose about 12 percent to $2.47 billion in its second-quarter ended June 30.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.05 billion, or $4.79 per share, from $927.3 million, or $3.93 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)