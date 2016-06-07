June 7 Biogen Inc said its experimental
drug for treating multiple sclerosis, a nervous system disease
affecting the brain and the spinal cord, did not meet the main
goal of improving some symptoms in a mid-stage study.
The drug, opicinumab, did not improve overall physical and
cognitive function and the progression of disability in
patients, the company said.
Biogen's shares fell 9 percent to $263.59 in premarket
trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)