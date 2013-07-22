BRIEF-Softbank Group pushing for OneWeb, Intelsat merger- Sky News
* Japan's Softbank Group stitching together deal that would see OneWeb merge with Intelsat SA - Sky News
July 22 Biogen Idec Inc is investigating the death of a patient who had taken its new multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera, the company said on Monday.
Biogen spokeswoman Kate Niazi-Sai said early indications suggest the death is unlikely to be related to the drug, but she did not immediately have further details.
"We are actively investigating to get a full understanding of what caused the death," she said. "The patient was not on Tecfidera at the time of death."
Tecfidera, which is widely expected to become the No. 1 oral treatment for the disease, with annual sales of more than $3 billion, was launched in April.
The death was first reported by BioPharm Insight, and briefly sent the company's shares down more than 3 percent before they rebounded to trade 0.3 percent higher at $231.07 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq.
"I see this as a non-issue," Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst at ISI Group, told clients in an email. "Please chillax."
* Japan's Softbank Group stitching together deal that would see OneWeb merge with Intelsat SA - Sky News
* On Feb 23, decided to postpone 2017 meeting of shareholders due to pending merger between co, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m3CKEw) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."