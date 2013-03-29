WASHINGTON, March 29 Biogen Idec Inc
said on Friday it will charge $54,900 a year for its multiple
sclerosis drug, Tecfidera, which received U.S. approval on
Wednesday.
The company has priced the drug at a discount to key
competitors such as Novartis AG's MS pill Gilenya,
which costs roughly $60,000 a year, in a bid to maximize its
market share.
"We think this represents solid value to the MS community
and demonstrates our commitment to patient access," said Kate
Niazi-Sai, a Biogen spokeswoman.
The price is somewhat higher than the low $50,000-range
expected by fund managers polled by Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst
at ISI Group, but largely in line with analysts' expectations.
Tecfidera is a pill that is widely expected to become the
leading oral treatment for MS, steadily taking market share from
older, injectible treatments such as Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries' Copaxone, which is currently the market leader.
Tecfidera is expected to generate sales of more than $3
billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke, editing by G Crosse)