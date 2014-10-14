Oct 14 Biogened SA :

* Says signs 8 million zlotys contract with Labormed Pharma SA to renew licence for distribution of Pridinol in Poland

* Says contract also covers transfer of rights to dossier and brands of Pridinol to Labormed Pharma SA Source text for Eikon:

