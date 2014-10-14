BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics board appointed Megan Schoeps as principal financial officer
* On March 10, 2017, board appointed Megan Schoeps as principal financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 14 Biogened SA :
* Says signs 8 million zlotys contract with Labormed Pharma SA to renew licence for distribution of Pridinol in Poland
* Says contract also covers transfer of rights to dossier and brands of Pridinol to Labormed Pharma SA Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* On March 10, 2017, board appointed Megan Schoeps as principal financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Offering 5.1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $2.92 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says received notice of a forthcoming approval of a patent application in India