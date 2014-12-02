BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals says granted additional time to comply with NASDAQ listing requirement
* Immune Pharmaceuticals granted additional time to comply with NASDAQ listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Biogen Idec Inc : * Research chief says company plans phase III trial of experimental Alzheimer's drug BIIB037, based on promising interim data from early-stage trial * Says interim analysis indicates drug cut amyloid levels, had statistically
significant affect on cognition, in phase 1b study * Says continuing phase 1b study as company prepares to implement a phase III study in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease * Research chief says most-significant side effects in trial were largely mild to moderate and self-resolving * Company shares rise 5.5 percent in morning trading
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
* Agios announces MTAP pathway research program as development program and development candidate under master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene