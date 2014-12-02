Dec 2 Biogen Idec Inc : * Research chief says company plans phase III trial of experimental Alzheimer's drug BIIB037, based on promising interim data from early-stage trial * Says interim analysis indicates drug cut amyloid levels, had statistically

significant affect on cognition, in phase 1b study * Says continuing phase 1b study as company prepares to implement a phase III study in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease * Research chief says most-significant side effects in trial were largely mild to moderate and self-resolving * Company shares rise 5.5 percent in morning trading