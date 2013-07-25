European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
July 25 Biogen Idec Inc on Thursday reported sales of its new multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera that blew away initial Wall Street estimates, confirming an extremely strong launch for a medicine expected to dominate the market for oral treatments.
In its first quarter on the market, Tecfidera had sales of $192 million, including inventory stocking. Biogen said about $110 million of the total represented underlying patient demand. Analysts looked for about $66 million for the quarter.
Tecfidera is widely considered to be Biogen's most important future growth driver, with analysts targeting eventual peak sales in excess of $3 billion. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.