BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Daniel Geffken as CFO
Nov 3 Biohit Oyj
* Says launches colonview - test for colorectal cancer screening
* Says ColonView tests are available via Biohit distributors internationally from November 2014 on
* Says ColonView is one of two potential alternatives for colon and rectum cancer screening program expected to start at Barretos Cancer Hospital (Brazil) in 2015
* Cytokinetics announces preclinical data for CK-2127107 presented at MDA Scientific Conference
* Sanofi genzyme extends its multiple myeloma journey partners program to cities nationwide to help improve patient outcomes through peer-to-peer education