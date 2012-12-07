BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics CEO comments did not imply that co is in M&A discussions
* During course of an interview, CEO Jonas acknowledged "industry's interest in MDD data"
OSLO Dec 7 Biohit Oyj : * Biohit and Progalénika to co-operate * The agreement covers exclusively the distribution and production of Biohit product Acetium in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* During course of an interview, CEO Jonas acknowledged "industry's interest in MDD data"
* Provides following details and a summary of dispute resolution process it has commenced
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.