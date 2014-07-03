BRIEF-PharmaLundensis: New issue oversubscribed
* Raises proceeds of about 8.9 million Swedish crowns ($990,904)
July 3 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 25.2 million shares to end, shares to start trading on July 7
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lBDfd7
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Raises proceeds of about 8.9 million Swedish crowns ($990,904)
* Confirms planning to raise total of approx. $19 billion in equity to fund Monsanto deal
March 15 TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/kMoKB2 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)