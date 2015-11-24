(Adds analyst comment)
By Amrutha Penumudi and Vidya L Nathan
Nov 24 A panel of outside advisers to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration indicated that efficacy data from
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc on its experimental drug
for treating a muscle wastage disorder was not persuasive enough
to warrant approval.
The FDA panel did not officially vote on an approval of the
drug, but 15 out of 17 members were of the opinion that the lack
of statistical significance in BioMarin's late-stage study
weakened the findings from two earlier studies.
The drug, drisapersen, is being developed to treat Duchenne
muscular dystrophy (DMD) - a disease that affects one in 3,600
newborn boys and causes rapid muscle degeneration.
The FDA will decide on the approval of the drug by Dec. 27,
after considering the panel's comments.
The vote comes after FDA staff on Friday raised concerns
about the drug that included potentially fatal long-term side
effects.
"I don't think they (BioMarin) will necessarily be able to
convince the FDA staff to change their mind," Heather Behanna,
an analyst at Wedbush Securities said, noting that additional
data on the drug could help making BioMarin's case.
But RBC Capital Markets analysts said the health regulator
could still find BioMarin's drug approvable given overall risks
and benefits.
The panel on Tuesday focused on the data and its
interpretation after hearing out 26 speakers, mostly parents who
showed videos of their boys benefiting from taking drisapersen.
Only one of the parents said the side effects were not
manageable.
BioMarin's strategy going forward could be discussing with
the FDA on what else it could do, some analysts noted, after the
health regulator's staff on Friday posted their preliminary
review.
Rival drugmaker Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is also
developing a DMD treatment. The drug eteplirsen, like BioMarin's
drisapersen, skips a faulty section of the gene to produce
dystrophin, the lack of which causes DMD.
"Sarepta's review will also be tough. Their long-term
prospects because of better safety data are pretty good,"
Wedbush's Behanna said.
The fate of Sarepta's drug, which will go through a similar
vote in January, will depend on how the FDA looks at dystrophin
levels as a biological indicator for DMD, Behanna added.
BioMarin's stock was placed on halt for all of Tuesday.
Sarepta shares were down about 1 percent at $36.98 after the
bell while shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc, which is
also developing a treatment for DMD, fell 5 percent in
after-hours trading to $30.
