Dec 18 Drug developer BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc said it was notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that it would not be able to decide on the marketing of the company's lead drug as scheduled.

BioMarin said the federal agency had not yet completed the review of the drug, which is designed to treat rare disorder Duchenne Muscular dystrophy.

The FDA was set to decide on the approval by Dec. 27, and the agency anticipates giving its decision in early January, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)