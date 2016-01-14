Jan 14 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected its drug to treat a rare muscle-wasting disorder.

The drug, Kyndrisa, was expected to be the first treatment in the United States for the disorder that affects one in 3,600 newborn boys and causes rapid muscle degeneration. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)