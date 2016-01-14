Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still makes large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
Jan 14 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected its drug to treat a rare muscle-wasting disorder.
The drug, Kyndrisa, was expected to be the first treatment in the United States for the disorder that affects one in 3,600 newborn boys and causes rapid muscle degeneration. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.