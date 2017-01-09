BRIEF-MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP ANNOUNCES ALLOCATION OF TERM LOAN FACILITY
* MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP ANNOUNCES ALLOCATION OF TERM LOAN FACILITY
Jan 8 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc announced on Sunday what it called "positive interim results" from its study of a gene therapy treatment for severe hemophilia.
The company said the average annualized bleeding rate had dropped 91 percent for six patients who were receiving the highest treatment dose and were previously on a particular prophylactic regime.
Analyst John Scotti of Evercore ISI said in a research note that the report was "encouraging, and may help to quell investors concerns." The report updated one the company issued in July.
The company made the announcement ahead of a presentation on Monday at the JPMorgan annual healthcare conference. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Additional reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Wall Street advanced on Wednesday to push the Dow Jones Industrial Average across the 20,000 mark for the first time ever as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives reawakened a post-election rally.
By Yashaswini Swamynathan, Rodrigo Campos and Chuck Mikolajczak