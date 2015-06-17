(Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)
June 17 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
said its experimental drug was effective in improving growth in
children with the most common form of dwarfism in a mid-stage
study.
The company's shares rose 6.5 percent to $131 in after-hours
trading on Wednesday.
The drug, BMN 111 (vosoritide), was evaluated in children
with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, BioMarin
said.
The company said 10 children receiving the highest dose of
15 micrograms per kilogram of the injectable drug a day showed a
50 percent increase in their growth velocity, compared with
their annualized prior 6-month natural baseline growth velocity.
"This increase in growth velocity, if maintained, could
allow children with achondroplasia to resume a normalized growth
rate," said Wolfgang Dummer, senior VP, clinical development.
All 26 children with an average age of 7.8 years showed a
favorable safety profile, the company said.
Vosoritide has an orphan drug status in the United States
and Europe.
The status gives a developer several incentives including a
seven-year market exclusivity in the United States and 10-year
exclusivity in the Europe.
The drug if approved could rake in sales of about $700
million worldwide, Raluca Pancratov of SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey wrote in a note to clients.
Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder that affects about 1 in
15,000-40,000 newborns.
It is a form of short-limbed dwarfism. Average adult height
for men with achondroplasia is 131 cm (4ft 3 in) and for women
124 cm (4 ft).
BioMarin's pipeline includes five approved drugs for the
treatment of various rare diseases.
Shares of the company, which in November agreed to buy Dutch
drug developer Prosensa Holding NV for about $840
million, closed up 2 percent at $123.60 on the Nasdaq.
