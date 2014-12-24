BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical says unit entered into an equity acquisition agreement with Ambest Pharmaceutical
March 22 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd
Dec 24 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :
* Said on Tuesday that an undisclosed investor sold 4 million of the company's shares in a number of transactions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd
LONDON, March 22 The heads of Britain's top 100 listed companies earn on average almost 400 times more than a worker on the minimum wage, according to analysis that will add fuel to the fire of a debate about inequality in the country.
March 22 Henan Taloph Pharmaceutical Stock Co Ltd