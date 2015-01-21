Jan 21 Biomed-Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed-Lublin) :

* Said on Tuesday that it applied to the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) for setting the first day of trading of its shares on WSE's main market for Jan. 30

* The company plans to delist from the alternative market NewConnect its series B, C, D and E shares and list the shares on the main market of WSE

