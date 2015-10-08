* All-cash offer of $23.75 per share
* Premium of 10 pct to BioMed's Wednesday close
* Shares rise 8.6 pct, shy of offer price
(Adds background, share movement)
Oct 8 Blackstone Group LP agreed to buy
BioMed Realty Trust Inc, a supplier of office space to
healthcare companies, in a deal valued at $8 billion, adding to
the private equity firm's huge real estate portfolio.
BioMed's shares were up 8.6 percent at $23.45 in premarket
trading, just shy of the offer price of $23.75.
Real estate has become Blackstone's most high-profile and
lucrative business, and the company has been snapping up
commercial properties across the United States and Europe.
The all-cash offer, by Blackstone's real estate arm, of
$23.75 per share represents a premium of 10 percent to BioMed's
close of $21.59 on Wednesday.
The offer represents a premium of 24 percent to BioMed's
closing price on Sept. 22, when Bloomberg first reported of
Blackstone's interest.
LAB, OFFICE SPACE DEMAND
The biotech and pharma industry has experienced robust
growth in recent years due to an aging population and faster FDA
approvals.
Analysts say this in turn has driven demand for additional
lab and office space for such companies.
BioMed, which owns office buildings catering to healthcare
companies, has interests in properties comprising about 18.8
million rentable square feet.
The company's shares have been trading at a discount,
affected by volatile earnings and a lower-quality portfolio than
its closest peer Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc,
BMO Capital Market analysts said in a note in September.
Demand for high-quality, institutional real estate to
support the unprecedented growth of the life science industry is
at historic levels, BioMed Chief Executive Alan Gold said.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.
Morgan Stanley & Co is lead financial adviser to BioMed
Realty. Citigroup Global Markets Inc, J.P. Morgan Securities and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch are advising Blackstone.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)