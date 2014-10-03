Oct 3 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Says files motion to Polish Financial Supervisor (KNF) for approval of prospectus to have its shares admitted to trading on the main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Says plans to trade on main market 5,012,853 series B shares, 848,330 series C shares, 7,712,080 series D shares and 5,700,000 series E shares of nominal value of 0.1 zlotys each Source text for Eikon:

