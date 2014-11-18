BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces acquisition of a 61% interest in Glenmore Lodge
Nov 18 Biomerieux SA :
* Signs exclusive agreement with Illumina to launch a next-generation sequencing (NGS) epidemiology solution for service labs
* Companies will jointly develop applications for microbiology sequencing technologies within a four-year renewable period
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology