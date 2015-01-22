Jan 22 Biomerieux SA :

* Biomerieux and Astute Medical sign a global agreement to develop and market Nephrocheck test for Vidas, an assay to assess the risk of developing acute kidney injury

* Test detects the presence of two biomarkers: TIMP-2 (Tissue Inhibitor Metalloproteinases-2) and IGFBP-7 (Insulin-like Growth Factor-Binding Protein-7)