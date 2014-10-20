Oct 20 BioMerieux SA is working with
U.S. health regulators to determine if its test to screen for
bio threats could be used to detect the Ebola virus, spokeswoman
Suzanne Jones said.
The FilmArray system was originally developed for pandemic
surveillance and to screen for bio threats - agents like
bacteria and viruses that could be used in biological warfare.
Since the system was solely developed for environmental
surveillance, it is necessary for BioMerieux to show the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration evidence that the test could be
used clinically, Jones said in an emailed statement.
The statement follows media reports on how health officials
in Dallas were not able to use the test which screens the
disease under an hour, because FDA guidelines prohibited them
from using it on patients. (bit.ly/1t5faDG)
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)