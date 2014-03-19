PARIS, March 19 French diagnostics specialist
company BioMerieux said it expected operating income
to drop this year as it deals with adverse exchange rates, the
integration of U.S. company BioFire, and ongoing production
issues at a U.S. plant.
The company, which makes tests to detect diseases and to
check the quality of food and water, took over U.S. firm BioFire
for $450 million last September to strengthen its position as a
major player in infectious disease diagnostics.
BioMerieux expects 2014 operating profit - before
non-recurring items related to the deal, finalised in January -
of 220-245 million euros, down from 262 million last year.
"Despite a volatile currency environment, we will pursue our
roadmap in 2014, which will therefore be a year of consolidation
and investment focused on deploying our molecular biology
solutions after the BioFire acquisition," Chief Executive
Jean-Luc Belingard said in a statement.
BioMerieux aims for organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent
after sales rose 4.6 percent to 1.59 billion euros last year,
driven by strong growth in emerging markets, though weak
currencies there pinched revenue and profit.
Adverse exchange rates should impact operating income much
more significantly than last year, BioMerieux warned, as the
currency hedges set up in late 2013 prove less protective than
those set up in late 2012.
Relative weakness in the U.S. dollar, the Brazilian real,
the Indian rupee, the Argentine peso and the Turkish lira cut 54
million euros off revenue last year and 24 million off operating
income and BioMerieux expects it will this year cut revenue by
50 million and operating income by "at least 25 million".
BioMerieux also said efforts to restore output levels at its
Durham, North Carolina site in the United States would cost
around 30 million euros this year and that it would invest
another 20 million to increase the site's capacity.
BioMerieux shares, which are up 6.5 percent so far this
year, closed 0.5 percent higher before the results, at 81.19
euros, valuing the company at around 3.2 billion euros.
