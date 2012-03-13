PARIS, March 13 Biotechnology group
Biomerieux saw its 2011 sales rise 5.2 percent to 1.43
billion euros ($1.87 billion), while operating profit ticked up
0.6 percent to 245 million euros.
In a statement on Tuesday, the French company said it would
propose a dividend of 0.98 euros per share for 2011.
For 2012, it will aim for 3-5 percent growth in
like-for-like sales, excluding the impact of recent acquisitions
that could boost sales by an additional 3 percent.
Biomerieux is also targeting operating income before
one-time items of 255-270 million euros this year.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
