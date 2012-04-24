PARIS, April 24 French in-vitro diagnostics group BioMerieux stuck to its goal to grow full-year sales on Tuesday after it posted an 11 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by faster momentum in China and India.

Quarterly revenue reached 363 million euros ($479 million) for organic growth of 3.1 percent, BioMerieux said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)