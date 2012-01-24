PARIS Jan 24 BioMerieux, the French specialist of diagnostic tests, said on Tuesday fourth-quarter sales rose 8.9 percent, helped by brisk business in December.

BioMerieux, which makes tests to detect infectious diseases or cancer through samples from blood or saliva and to assess the quality of food and water, said it expects sales in 2012 to grow between 3 percent and 5 percent at constant exchange rates.

This target excludes the impact from the sale of the Dima unit and two recent acquisitions, which could add a further 3 percent in growth for the year, BioMerieux said.

Sales in the three months to Dec. 31 rose to 406.5 million euros ($527.65 million) from 373.4 million a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)