Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 7 U.S. medical devices maker Biomet Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.
The company, which was taken private for $11.4 billion in 2007 by a private equity consortium, said BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters to the offering. ()
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)