BRUSSELS Feb 10 European Union antitrust
regulators will decide by May 26 whether to approve U.S. medical
device maker Zimmer's $13.4 billion bid for rival Biomet
after Zimmer modified concessions to allay
competition concerns.
The European Commission set the new deadline after a
two-month pause in its scrutiny of a deal that would make Zimmer
the world's second-largest seller of orthopaedic products behind
Johnson & Johnson.
Zimmer said it still hopes to gain regulatory approval in
the first quarter of this year.
It did not provide details of its revised concessions but
said they were generally consistent with the initial package.
Biomet is based in the United States but has a focus on
orthopaedics from its European headquarters in Dordrecht,
Netherlands.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)