Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS Oct 3 European Union antitrust regulators opened on Friday an extensive investigation into U.S. medical device maker Zimmer's bid for Biomet , concerned that the $13.4 billion deal may lead to more expensive orthopaedic products.
"The proposed acquisition may substantially lessen competition in the markets for hip, knee, elbow and shoulder implants, as well as for other products, such as bone cement, bone cement accessories and a surgical tool called pulse lavage," the European Commission said.
The EU competition authority said the deal, which will create the world's second-largest orthopaedic products maker, may also result in less innovation, confirming a Reuters story on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.