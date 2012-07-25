BRIEF-Prologis announces qtry dividend of $0.44/shr
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017
July 25 Biomet Inc. on Wednesday sold $1 billion of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $550 million.
Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BIOMET AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S TBD YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/08/2012 S&P TBD SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TBD MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded