BRUSSELS, June 4 European Union antitrust
regulators will decide by July 9 whether to clear U.S.
orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc's $13.4
billion bid for Biomet Inc, one of several recent
takeovers in the pharmaceutical industry.
The deal will push Zimmer up to the No. 2 spot behind
Johnson & Johnson.
Zimmer sought EU clearance on June 3, the European
Commission's website showed on Wednesday. The EU competition
watchdog can either clear the deal, demand concessions or open a
lengthy investigation if there are regulatory concerns.
Zimmer expects to close the deal in the first quarter of
2015.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Erica Billingham)