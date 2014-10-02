BRUSSELS Oct 2 EU antitrust regulators will
widen a probe into Zimmer Holdings Inc's $13.4 billion
bid for Biomet Inc but clear Eli Lilly's
offer for a Novartis AG unit, three people familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
The two deals are among several announced in recent months
in the healthcare sector, with drugmakers seeking to gain scale
or specialise in certain disease areas.
The European Commission, which has been reviewing the deal
since August, will open an in-depth investigation into the
Zimmer, Biomet deal because of concerns that it may reduce
competition, the people said.
The acquisition would make U.S. medical device maker Zimmer
the second-largest seller of orthopaedics products behind
Johnson & Johnson, boosting its presence in the
fast-growing sports medicine sector.
In contrast, the EU competition authority had no issues with
U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly's proposed $5.4 billion takeover of
Swiss peer Novartis' animal health business, the sources said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)