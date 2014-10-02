* EU concerned Zimmer, Biomet deal may reduce competition
* Zimmer may have to offer concessions to allay EU worries
* No EU concerns about Eli Lilly, Novartis deal
(Adds analyst comment on likely divestments)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 2 EU antitrust regulators will
open an extensive probe into Zimmer's $13.4 billion bid
for Biomet, concerned that the creation of the world's
second-largest orthopaedic products group may hurt competition,
three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
In contrast, U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly's proposed
$5.4 billion takeover of Swiss peer Novartis's animal
health business triggered no such worries and will be cleared
unconditionally, the sources said.
The two deals are among several announced in recent months
in the healthcare sector, with firms seeking to gain scale or
specialise in certain disease areas.
The European Commission has been reviewing the deal between
Zimmer and rival orthopaedic products maker Biomet
since August and has set an Oct. 3 deadline for its decision,
although this could be extended by 90 working days if it opens a
broad investigation.
Zimmer may be forced to offer concessions to remove
regulatory concerns unless it can convince the Commission that
the deal would not reduce competition.
Larry Biegelsen, an analyst at Wells Fargo Securities in New
York, said Zimmer was likely to offer to make divestments, with
products for fixing knees and shoulders two potential areas for
spin-offs, since the combined firm would have a high market
share in these fields.
An in-depth probe would be likely to extend into January
2015, he said, but was unlikely to sink the deal, noting EU
regulators launched a similar investigation into Johnson &
Johnson's merger with Synthes in November 2011 and that
deal was cleared in April 2012.
J&J agreed to divest its trauma business to get that
transaction approved.
The Biomet acquisition would make Zimmer the second-largest
seller of orthopaedics products behind J&J and boost its
presence in the fast-growing sports medicine sector.
Eli Lilly is buying the Novartis unit to strengthen and
diversify its Elanco unit. The Commission is scheduled to decide
on that deal by Oct. 3.
Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani and Novartis declined
to comment.
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in London and Caroline
Copley in Zurich; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Keiron Henderson)