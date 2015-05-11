JERUSALEM May 11 Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has joined the board of an Israeli start-up that says it developed a face-recognition technology capable of identifying moving people from a distance.

FST Biometrics said on Monday that Barak, who served as premier from 1999 to 2001 and later as the country's defense minister, joined its board as part of a $15 million investment from Zurich-based GMF Capital.

The start-up said it is already serving clients in the corporate and government sectors.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)